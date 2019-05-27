Summer Place Boutique Hotel in Germiston came alive last week Thursday evening when the nominees for the 4th edition of the SA Afro Music Awards were announced.

The launch was attended by various well-known names like Vusi Nova, including the families of three music legends, the late Jabu Khanyile, Stompie Mavi and Nana Coyote, who all be awarded with the Lifetime achievement awards.

MC’d by veteran actress Amanda Quwe, the event was focused on honouring the late legends, and a heartwarming video highlighted their immense contribution to the music industry.

Family members were called on stage individually to speak about the forthcoming lifetime achievement awards, among them Stompie’s widow, Phumeza Mavi.

Guests were treated to performances by Vusi Nova’s three-man group 047, and afro-soul singer Siphokazi Mohapi, among others.

Vusi Nova and Mlindo led the nominations pack with four nominations each, while Zonke bagged a total of three nominations namely Best Afro Music Female Artist and Best Afro Music Album awards.

Nominees for the Afro Song of the Year went to Vusi Nova for As’phelelanga, Mlindo for AmaBlesser, and King Monada for Idibala.

Ntsika, Lady X and Wandile Mbambeni were among the other nominees, all three nominated in the Best Afro Adult Contemporary Artist category.

The awards are scheduled to take place on August 24 at a venue that is yet to be announced.

Below is the full list for the 2019 Nominees:

Best Afro Music Male Artists

Vusi Nova

Sjava

Mlindo The Vocalist

Best Afro Music Female Artists

Zahara

Kelly Khumalo

Zonke Dikana

Best Afro Soul Music Artists

Musa

Nathi

Vusi Nova

Best Afro Adult Contemporary Artists

Ntsika

Lady X

Wandile Mbambeni

Best Afro Music Album

Zonke – L.O.V.E

Vusi Nova – Manyan’ nyan

Mlindo The Vocalist – Emakhaya

Best Afro Music Rising Star

Amanda Juta

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Mlindo The Vocalist

Best Afro Group

Stimela

Afro Soul

Encore

Afro Song of the year