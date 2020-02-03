With less than two months on e.tv’s Scandal, 10-year-old Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane has captured the hearts of many South Africans with his acting and fluent Tswana.
The child actor got his big break on the long-running TV show after endless attempts to break in to the television industry, auditioning for various on-screen adverts. He ultimately landed this much-talked about role after numerous callbacks.
And he said he enjoyed the set just as much as the viewers enjoyed his role.
“The set is a new environment for me as a first-time actor but I must say it doesn’t feel all that new at all. I am very free and happy on set, all the people there make me feel so welcome. It is a refreshing and exciting environment to be in,” he said.
“Portraying Tebello is very exciting, as it challenges me to be better than I am,” he added.