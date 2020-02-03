‘Scandal’ actor, Tebello, captures fans’ hearts









10-year-old Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane is grateful for his character as Tebello on etv's Scandal. PIC: Supplied With less than two months on e.tv’s Scandal, 10-year-old Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane has captured the hearts of many South Africans with his acting and fluent Tswana. The child actor got his big break on the long-running TV show after endless attempts to break in to the television industry, auditioning for various on-screen adverts. He ultimately landed this much-talked about role after numerous callbacks. And he said he enjoyed the set just as much as the viewers enjoyed his role. “The set is a new environment for me as a first-time actor but I must say it doesn’t feel all that new at all. I am very free and happy on set, all the people there make me feel so welcome. It is a refreshing and exciting environment to be in,” he said. “Portraying Tebello is very exciting, as it challenges me to be better than I am,” he added.

The child prodigy.first time actor...we are watching him working and as professionals getting re-inspired. It's about the craft, the work, the calling. Nothing else! Pure art in action. It's beautiful to see all the love this boy has received. Deserved🤗🙏🏽 #etvscandal #tebello pic.twitter.com/6tySJx57YI — Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) January 13, 2020

Tebello is a smart and inquisitive youngster who lives with Yvonne Langa’s ailing mother after being abandoned by his own mother. And while his character is bold and outspoken, Litlhonolofatso revealed he is very shy in real-life, and only opens up once he gets comfortable with a person.

“Tebello is half the person I am but at the same time it shows a side of me that I didn’t know I had.”

Litlhonolofatso, a Grade 5 learner at Laerskool Oospark, said although he didn’t anticipate the love and support that he received from the show’s fans, he was appreciative especially of the support from his family and friends. “I wouldn’t have done anything without them,” he said.

“It is any child’s dream to be working alongside greats such as Kgomotso Christopher and on a big set such as this, I can’t express how grateful I am for it. This opportunity made me believe in myself more and showed me I can be anything I want to be if I just focus and work hard,” he said.

Outside of the acting world, as a normal 10-year-old, Litlhonolofatso enjoys simple things like riding his bicycle, playing soccer with his brother, sister and sometimes with friends or just spending quality time with his family.

“Although I really want to remain with Scandal for as long as possible, I want to finish school, study law like my sister and build a lot of companies that will make me a lot of money,” he said.

The Sunday Independent