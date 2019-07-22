The last thing you expect to be reminded of on a glamorous night out is bad money habits, being unable to pay rent and the threat of bankruptcy.

Last Thursday night Nedbank managed to pull the wool over the eyes of some of Jozi’s A-listers and the media by extending an invitation to us to attend the premiere of the movie Secrets at the posh Hyde Park Corner.

But instead of a blockbuster or a rom-com, we were confronted with a 15-minute-long educational flick that compelled us to confront our worst nightmares - the ugly consequences of living beyond one’s means.

As if to demonstrate how far Jozi’s peeps would go for a night out, the cinema was packed to the rafters, with some guests sitting on the floor and in the aisle just to catch an unknown movie.

The short film portrays real-life scenarios of people who live like there’s no tomorrow, spending as though there’s more where their cash came from. Local actors Lindiwe Dim, Hlubi Mboya and Brett Williams beautifully portrayed the characters who go through money roller-coasters and whose lives are ruined by financial mismanagement.

Isisbaya's Sibusisiwe Jili at the launch of the Secret. Picture: Dimpho Maja

The evening’s impeccable host, Redi Tlhabi, described the film as ‘disruptive’ for managing to turn a perfect movie night into a financial introspection that led to necessary discussions and reflections.

Among the VIPs were the beautiful Terry Pheto, legendary singer PJ Powers aka Thandeka, Somizi Mhlongo, Nomalanga Shozi and Isibaya’s Sibusisiwe Jili.

To raise the dampened spirits a notch higher, there was ample food and drinks throughout the night and a fun atmosphere, with guests mingling and even sharing their own money experiences. Stimulating conversations sparked by the film continued throughout the party.

The unexpected turn of events was, admittedly, a wonderful surprise that didn’t dampen the mood but left guests empowered.

The Sunday Independent







