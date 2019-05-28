Born on May 30, 1995, Sibongiseni Ngcobo is going to Cape Town to begin work as a member of Parliament, crafting laws for the nascent democracy that precedes his own birth.

The son of Solomon Ngcobo and Bavelile Khambule, the young legislator goes on a DA ticket, making him the youngest MP at 23. At the opposite end of Ngcobo’s age spectrum is IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 91 in August.

Of Buthelezi, Ngcobo says: “I know Prince Buthelezi to be a very important figure in South Africa’s political history. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him yet.”

In time he will, and clearly find favour with Buthelezi, a diabetic who is health conscious.

Ngcobo neither drinks nor smokes.

Born in Bulwer in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Ngcobo says it almost like a rumour: “I am told Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma comes from Bulwer.”

But of his schooling, he is a lot more vocal and sure. “Bulwer was a deep rural community and the schools lacked resources. In 2011, I moved to Richmond because most schools in Bulwer did not offer history. I enrolled at Indala High School where I got to study history. I matriculated in 2012.”

He adds with zero modesty: “My final mark for history was 100%.”

With such a sense for history, there is no doubting the young Ngcobo knows about the country’s past.

He has always been a precocious child, it seems.

Asked what he remembers about his 21st birthday, he says: “I remember going out with my friends. I was doing my second degree (LLB) at UKZN, Pietermaritzburg Campus, and I was also serving my second term as an SRC member. My portfolio in the student representative council was transformation and academic officer.”

Perhaps this is where this young leader prepared for his future as an MP.

Going to Cape Town is a milestone he does not take lightly: “I am extremely excited to be one of the 400 people who will get to decide on the future of our country for the next five years. I think it is important to note that not even a single MP is expected to only represent a specific age or specific race group or even a specific gender group.

“We are all expected to speak for everyone in the Republic of South Africa. But, obviously, as a young person, I have a first-hand experience of the difficulties that young people across the country are going through.

“So, I will try my best, with the help of my DA caucus, to make sure that the issues and other important issues are always at the top of Parliament’s agenda for the next five years.”

But what did he want to do while growing up in Bulwer?

“I have always wanted to be involved and help other people, especially the ones that are less fortunate.

“I grew up very poor myself, living in a two-room house with a family of six people. When I was in Grade 7 at Emangwaneni Primary School, my class teacher, Bongani Mabi, wanted one of the boys in our class to come and stay with his ageing parents and look after their cattle or livestock.

“In return, they would buy uniforms for that person and take him to school. I spoke to my teacher privately and said I want to stay with his parents because I knew that my parents were not going to be able to buy me uniforms. So I stayed with his parents from 2008 to 2010.

“So, I grew having this strong desire to help others. I saw a poster of Cabinet ministers in my Grade 6 classroom and told my teacher I wanted to be like these people one day and help others. I think this is how it all started,” he said.

.@SibongiseniNgc1 - South Africa's youngest MP at just 23.



BA in Philosophy, Politics and Law from UKZN, currently studying towards his LLB.



He is a former DA Councillor.#6thParliament pic.twitter.com/jNtutJhIow — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 22, 2019

He then knew well to choose role models who’d shape his intended career immensely: “I studied and learnt about great leaders like Nelson Mandela and Dr Martin Luther King Jr. They really inspired me. They both wanted to bring people from all walks of life together and encouraged both black and white people to stand together and build a future together.

“My favourite quote from Nelson Mandela is, ‘I have cherished the ideal of a free and democratic society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities’.

“I was also inspired by King’s ‘I have a dream’ speech.”

A voracious reader, he has a Barack Obama book on his current reading list, called The Audacity of Hope.

“I am most passionate about youth issues and education. It is a sad reality that over 50% of young people are without a job.

“We really need to change that.

“Education is very important, as Nelson Mandela said, ‘education is the most powerful tool you can use to change the world’,” he said.

What drew him to the politics of the DA, though?

“The DA is a party of diverse people coming together behind a vision of building one South Africa for all.

“It is a party that still holds on to Madiba’s (ideal) of having a united South Africa, with ‘all persons living together in harmony and with equal opportunity’,” he said.

Ngcobo doesn’t just preach education; he practises it: “I am doing an LLB as my second degree (I hold a BA in philosophy, politics and law).

“I am hoping to start practising as an attorney after politics and start a foundation that will help young people, especially in rural areas, who are as less fortunate as I was when growing up.”