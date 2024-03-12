New WhatsApp features that Android and iOS users can to look forward to

In its latest series of beta updates, WhatsApp has been rolling out a host of features for its Android users.
New features include prioritising chats, bolstering security measures and improving end-to-end encryption, which could elevate the messaging platform to new heights.
End-to-end encryption
One of the standout features is a significant move towards bolstering security.
The platform has previously introduced a feature to mark chats as end-to-end encrypted, allowing users to easily identify encrypted conversations.
In the latest update, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.11, it further enhances this by introducing a caption to identify end-to-end encrypted chats within conversations.
Pinning channels
The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.3 update gave users ability to pin channels, allowing users to prioritise specific channels within the updates tab.
Building upon this, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.13 update introduces the much-awaited feature of pinning more than three chats, providing users with greater flexibility in prioritising conversations.
Future features
Additionally, WhatsApp is working on several other features aimed at improving user experience and security.
Among these are features to suggest similar channels, quickly share QR Codes from the chats tab, experiment with new icons for the overflow menu, and configure a passkey for added authentication on iOS devices.
WhatsApp is developing a chat interoperability feature to comply with new EU regulations, alongside introducing a chat info screen for third-party chats and the ability to manage third-party chats effectively.
IOL News