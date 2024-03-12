New WhatsApp features that Android and iOS users can to look forward to

In its latest series of beta updates, WhatsApp has been rolling out a host of features for its Android users. New features include prioritising chats, bolstering security measures and improving end-to-end encryption, which could elevate the messaging platform to new heights.

End-to-end encryption One of the standout features is a significant move towards bolstering security. The platform has previously introduced a feature to mark chats as end-to-end encrypted, allowing users to easily identify encrypted conversations.

In the latest update, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.11, it further enhances this by introducing a caption to identify end-to-end encrypted chats within conversations. Pinning channels The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.3 update gave users ability to pin channels, allowing users to prioritise specific channels within the updates tab.

Building upon this, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.13 update introduces the much-awaited feature of pinning more than three chats, providing users with greater flexibility in prioritising conversations. Future features Additionally, WhatsApp is working on several other features aimed at improving user experience and security.