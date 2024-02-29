WhatsApp works on a new feature that will simplify the process of sharing QR codes

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow Android users to quickly share their QR code from the chats tab. This is according to a report from WABetaInfo.

Currently, users can share their QR code from the app settings, but this new feature offers users a more direct and accessible method, right from within the chats tab interface. When users share their QR code, it will likely display the username rather than the phone number this means that the OR code feature may be activated after to the introduction of username support in the future. Implementing this shortcut where users can share the QR code directly from the chats tab offers people the advantage of convenience and accessibility.

When the QR codes feature is integrated into the chats tab interface, users will be able to easily share their QR codes without having to navigate through the app settings. Plus, having the shortcut within the chats tab encourages more frequent usage of the QR code-sharing feature. WABetaInfo believe that this feature is expected to see increased usage because people can share QR codes from the place that they typically engage in conversations with their contacts.

The feature to share the QR code from the chats tab is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app. Another feature that Android users should look for is the ability to disable reactions within WhatsApp channels. With this feature channel owners can curate and control their channels without the potential distractions caused by reactions. This will allow for more focused communication experience for both channel owners and followers.