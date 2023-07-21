Every content creator’s dream, enter the HONOR 90 5G

HONOR officially launched their latest offering, the HONOR 90 5G, to the Middle Eastern and African market with an out the box launch hosted in Dubai, earlier this week. HONOR was founded in 2013 as a Huawei sub-brand, but since splitting from Huawei, HONOR has worked on setting itself apart and basically re-introducing themselves to the market, and while buyers tend to be brand loyal, HONOR 90 could flip the game with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition.

The phone, with its impressive 200MP camera, is perfect poised to be the perfect tool for the TikTok generation, bloggers, vloggers and content creators. The HONOR 90 5G also features in-phone editing add-ons that help shorten time working on creating the perfect video that would’ve otherwise been worked on via outside apps. In the Middle East/Africa (MEA) region, the company experienced an unprecedented shipment growth of 500% in the first quarter, solidifying its increasing market share. Additionally, the brand achieved a year-over-year growth of 388% in H1, signalling its exceptional success in the Middle East region. As part of HONOR 90 Series, HONOR revealed HONOR 90 Lite 5G, featuring a rear 100MP triple camera system, 6.7-inch Edgeless Display, 13GB (8+5) RAM + 256 ROM storage, 4500mAh battery, besides its slim and elegant design.

The HONOR 90 5G is set to officially launch in September this year. Picture: Se-Anne Rall The highly anticipated HONOR 90 5G and HONOR 90 Lite 5G are set to make their debut in several countries across the Middle East region, including the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, South Africa and other selected countries.

HONOR also introduced their Watch 4, which features great advancements, including Bluetooth Calling, Fat Burning Assistant, and 14 days battery life.

Addressing the media, HONOR's president for MEA, Daniel Wang, hinted at plans to bring foldables to SA next year.

Wang said HONOR has long-term plans to invest in the South African economy with the hopes of creating employment and job opportunities for the country. There are also plans to work with mainstream service providers and retailers to make the phones more accessible to the local market. The HONOR 90 5G represents the brand's vision for 2023 and its commitment to AI technologies, with the AI Vlog Master, 0 Risk Eye-Comfort Display and 200MP Ultra Clear Camera, delivering an exceptional smartphone experience for users in the region.

Picture: Supplied HONOR also proudly announced its partnership as the Official Smartphone Partner of the world's largest e-sports and gaming festival, "Gamers 8" which boasted a staggering prize pool of 45 million dollars, along with top brands and leaders from different industries. Price

HONOR 90 5G comes at a price of $599 (± R10,800) for 19GB(12+7) RAM+512GB ROM and $499 (± R9,000) for 13GB(8+5) RAM+256GB ROM. HONOR 90 Lite 5G comes at a price of $299 (± R5,400) for 13GB(8+5) RAM+256GB ROM version. HONOR Pad X9 comes at a price of $249 (± R4,500) for 7GB(4+3) RAM+128GB ROM Wi-Fi.