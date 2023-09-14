LOOK: What you need to know about the iPhone 15 and when it’s coming to South Africa

It’s official… The next Apple iPhone will land in South Africa on September 29, making availability in South Africa of all the new devices only a week behind America. Preorders for the new iPhone 15 range will begin a week earlier, on September 22.

The iPhone 15 was launched by US tech giant Apple earlier this week, touting a host of new updates and upgrades to one of the world’s most iconic and popular smartphones to ever exist. The new iPhone 15 range will land in South Africa on September 29. The iPhone 15 was launched by Apple earlier this week. Picture: Supplied/Apple Among the highlights of the new smartphone, Apple has promised a more robust and light-weight frame engineered out of titanium to its high-end models. Apple has said that the new iPhone has been crafted from the new material as it features “one of the best strength‑to‑weight ratios of any metal."

This also means that the new iPhone 15 Pro Max weighs in 19 grams lighter in contrast to the previous model. Other highlights include - what Apple calls its “game-changing chip” - the A17 Pro to its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The redesigned chipset boasts better graphics performance through a redesigned GPU, while promising a better visual experience, especially for gamers.

"This is the most pro line-up we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet that enables game-changing new workflows, and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. The new high-end devices also feature upgraded, powerful new cameras that Apple says is the equivalent of seven pro lenses, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that supports a new super-high-resolution 24MP default. The company has also enhanced portrait capturing on the new devices with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera, which will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Among the line-up of new iPhones, the company has also introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus variants, which offer the previous A16 chipset and basically repackage the high-end iPhone 14 models alongside minor tweeks.