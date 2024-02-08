Bolt rolls out ‘driver compliments’ feature in South Africa

Bolt has announced the release of a new feature on its app called ‘driver compliments’. The new function will allow riders to provide positive driver feedback in addition to the star ratings.

Bolt says the feature will strengthen the feedback loop by allowing drivers to see the positive feedback provided by riders, resulting in increased driving performance and a better riding experience. The driver compliments function provides drivers with information to better understand passenger preferences and personalise their service accordingly. When a passenger leaves a compliment, drivers receive an in-app notice that directs them to the message they have gathered, whether it be for driving abilities, communication, or the entire trip experience.

To protect privacy and promote frank feedback, the comments will only be accessible to the driver in question. Furthermore, feedback is anonymous, so drivers cannot identify the individual who submitted the remark, and it is shared with drivers 48 hours after the journey. “We are excited to launch driver compliments. We know from our network of driver-partners that they want more feedback about their trips to ensure they’re providing a high-quality ride-hailing experience.

“This is also a good opportunity for riders to thank and recognise drivers for the things they do to make the experience more memorable and fun, which may not be enough through a five-star rating while you could just tell your driver at the end of the ride what a great trip you had,” said the PR manager at Bolt Africa, Sandra Buyole. Buyole has called on riders to take a moment to express their appreciation by using this feature. “It will encourage driver-partners to do even better, and that is why the feature has a built-in profanity filter that does not let abusive comments appear in the driver’s app.”