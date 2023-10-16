Outstanding women to be honoured at the Hall of Femme Awards 2023

The Hall of Femme Awards 2023 will this week honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of South African women. The awards set for Standard Bank’s Rosebank head offices, a collaborative effort between the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) and Standard Bank, will this year be held under the theme: “Pay It Forward”.

The prestigious awards are open to IWFSA members and select invitees only. Over the years, these awards have served as a beacon of hope and inspiration as they highlight the tireless commitment and relentless drive of women who not only excel in their respective fields, but also open doors for the next generation of leaders. According to the president of IWFSA, Irene Charnley, the awards embody the ethos of IWFSA which is firmly rooted in the belief that empowering visionary women and fostering a culture of mentorship creates a robust framework of unwavering support.

“This support system emboldens women to challenge conventional norms, redefine leadership paradigms, and carve their paths to success. Through initiatives like the IWFSA Alumni and Young Leaders Connect – IDEAL (YLC-IDEAL), the organisation cultivates an environment that moulds, educates, and mentors the voices that will shape South Africa’s future,” she said. Charnley added that women must be encouraged to take pride in themselves as they continuously represent the best of what humanity has to offer. “For far too long, women have been relegated to the shadows. At IWFSA, we champion each woman, recognising their individual contributions, and urging women to unite, lifting one another. In unity, our potential is limitless,” she said.

IWFSA member and chief operating officer at Standard Bank, Margaret Nienaber, echoed Charnley’s sentiments, saying that as an institution they support women in general and excellent women in particular. “Standard Bank recognises gender equity as both a fundamental human right and a business imperative. Our purpose, to drive sustainable and inclusive growth in Africa, depends on the economic empowerment of women, and the celebration of diversity in all its facets. We are committed to advancing gender equality and women empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community, and these align seamlessly with IWFSA’s mission. “As we mark our second consecutive year of sponsorship, we envision a future where the recognition of diversity in all its forms helps us to challenge one another’s thinking in safe and trusted environments. South Africa, and the African continent, are filled with opportunity, and we are excited about the role women play in it fulfilling its potential. Africa is our home, we drive her growth,” she said.