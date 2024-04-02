15 more arrests in Fort Hare murders case

Police have announced the arrest of 15 additional suspects, bringing the total number in custody to 25, in connection with the tragic murders at the University of Fort Hare and the attempted murder of its leadership. According to SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS National Task Team assigned to investigate and arrest those behind the murder and attempted murder cases at the University of Fort Hare has effected 15 more arrests.

“The 15 suspects were arrested in various provinces over the Easter weekend, including Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.” Mathe said the 15 suspects were due to make their first appearance in the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. National police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said the task team will continue to do its work, without fear or favour.

“The team has been hard at work getting to the bottom of who is behind the fraud, corruption and murders at the university. “They will continue to investigate and hunt down those who are found to have had a hand in any wrongdoing,” Masemola said. Last year, Police Minister Bheki Cele established a task team to bolster the police’s response to the recent violent and fatal attacks at the institution.