ActionSA calls on Joburg to in-source security guards

ActionSA has called for City of Joburg manager, Floyd Brink, to look into the issues affecting the city’s security guards and other staffers who do not benefit from overtime and long-term employment. On Friday, ActionSA in the City of Joburg sent a letter to Brink, requesting him to intervene on issues affecting Emergency Medical Services (EMS) firefighters, security guards and other personnel.

“We as ActionSA, hereby request that City Manager Mr Floyd Brink to please address the undermentioned issues as a matter of urgency. EMS fire fighters are currently receiving four hours overtime, could this be implemented or applied across the board to security guards employed within the different Municipality Owned Entities (MOEs) and the public safety department? We also want to provide security guards with the appropriate training and tools of trade in line with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).” Member of the Mayoral Community (MMC) for Public Safety in the City of Joburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, responded that he was working towards a permanent solution to the issues affecting EMS and other personnel. “The (Johannesburg Metro Police Department) JMPD safety shop stewards had an appointment with HOD Andries Makhubela to deal with the process to improve job grading and job description of the JMPD officers and security guards. The review process is opening in the next few months.

“The meeting was to ensure that the reports are ready when the time comes to submit those reports. Unfortunately the meeting had to be cancelled because the HOD’s father passed on Sunday because he is grieving and the meeting had to be rescheduled for next week,” he said. ActionSA caucus leader, Nobuhle Mthembu, said the party wanted full implementation of Phase 2 of the Political Facilitated Agreement (PFA) for all beneficiaries, without deviating from all provisions of the PFA as endorsed by the labour court. “We also want placement and reimbursement of the Johannesburg Properties Company (JPC) employees that were reinstated and not allowed to return to physically report for duty.