Another fugitive found in Paarl, Cape Town

Another fugitive has been arrested, and will today appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court following a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation and Interpol. The suspect faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering, after being nabbed in line with an Interpol red notice.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, this is after incidents stemming from 2020, when the complainants in the case mandated the services of the suspect, while unbeknownst to them, he had been suspended from practising as an attorney in 2016 and ultimately struck off the roll of attorneys in 2022. “It was established that the suspect is a fugitive from justice being sought by the Namibian authorities, to stand trial for racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering after an arrest warrant and extradition notice were authorised by the Paarl Magistrate in 2022. “It is further alleged that the suspect caused an amount totalling in excess of R3 million to be deposited into his Trust Account, and the complainant also deposited R280 000 into the same bank account for legal services,” said Mogale.

This arrest follows another last week, also in Paarl, and as reported by Independent Media, Rwandan’s most wanted man, Fulgence Kayishema, 61, who has been on the run since 1994 in connection with genocide in the east African country, was arrested. He is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 women, men, and children at a church in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide. The arrest comes a couple of days after another fugitive, Ruth Lawrence, was escorted from Bloemfontein to Pretoria and back to her native Ireland.