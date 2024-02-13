ATM commends Home Affairs for tough stance on tourists

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has commended the Department of Home Affairs for its tough stance against short term visa tourists known as “swallows” or “sun chasers”. This comes after Home Affairs recently issued a directive which called for short-term visitors who have not received visa renewals by February 23 to leave the country.

This hardline stance was this past week slammed by tourism organisations for sabotaging the country’s already challenged tourism industry. Reports indicate that, over the weeks, South Africa has lost hundreds of thousands of short-term visitors who migrate to the country during the summer months and receive 90-day visas at point of entry. These tourists usually apply for a 90-day visa extension, allowing them to stay 180 days before migrating back for the northern hemisphere summer.

However, on Monday reacting to the backlash received by the department, the ATM said it commends the Department of Home Affairs for its resolute stance in mandating tourists engaged in “swallows” and “sun chaser” activities to adhere strictly to immigration regulations and leave the country. Spokesperson for the party, Zama Ntshona, said any democratic country should pride itself on its strict laws adding that South Africa should allowed to implement its laws freely. “The cornerstone of any democratic society lies in upholding the rule of law, ensuring impartiality, and guaranteeing equal treatment for all citizens and visitors alike. In a climate where there’s been a pervasive culture of bending laws to cater to specific individuals or groups, the Department of Home Affairs’ unwavering commitment to enforcing universal laws and regulations is commendable and must be applauded,” the party said.