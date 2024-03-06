Businesses at mercy of crime as syndicates targeting high-value assets

One of South Africa’s leading security companies, Fidelity ADT, has urged business owners to stay on guard as criminal syndicates target high-value assets. It has been suggested to all business owners to be vigilant, paying particular attention to those in the restaurant and mobile service sectors.

This includes expensive catering supplies, coffee makers, industrial blenders, generators, and coffee makers. According to Charnel Hattingh, group head of marketing & communications at Fidelity ADT, there is a pattern in which thieves prey on mobile eateries. “We are seeing a new trend where these criminals are not just targeting traditional brick-and-mortar establishments, but also mobile restaurants. It’s crucial that business owners take proactive measures to protect their assets.

“Business owners need to be vigilant, store your high valuable assets out of sight, and ensure they are secure. Make sure their CCTV is working and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity. For mobile business, look into tracking devices for your high value items.” Hattingh recommends at least two staff members must always carry hidden panic buttons, further cautioning visitors to also stay alert. It is explained that generally, the suspects are after the assets they came for - till money - and are not out to rob the customers, but it is still a high alert situation.

“We understand that these are challenging times, but the safety of your patrons and business assets should never be compromised. “We recommend that business owners consult their security provides to do a full risk assessment to ensure they are fully protected against this type of crime. Let’s work together to keep our businesses and communities safe,” said Hattingh. After the release of crime statistics, the company had underscored the need for the public to get involved in the fight against crime further noting that neighbourhood watches play a significant role in crime prevention.