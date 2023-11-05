Copper thief in court to face the music

A 27-year-old man is due in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today after being found in possession of copper worth more than R50 million. Members attached to the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) operationalised information received about a syndicate allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including dealing and selling copper in Pretoria.

Extreme copper theft threatens the South African economy. According to the Economic Sabotage of Critical Infrastructure (ESCI) Forum, about R46.5 billion is lost annually due to copper theft. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Noloyiso Rwexana said the team pounced at the given address in Attie Street, Booysens, Pretoria. There they found the owner of the property who indicated he allegedly bought copper at an auction in Bloemfontein, Free State. Rwexana said the suspect produced a second-hand goods dealer permit claiming he is authorised to deal in copper. The suspect was informed that he need to be in possession of a certificate allowing him to possess copper as per Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015.