DJ Thabithabs in pursuit of breaking barriers and making a mark

Johannesburg - Nompumelelo Buthelezi, fondly known as DJ Thabithabs, introduced herself to the entertainment industry as a dancer and later found her passion for being a DJ. Buthelezi unpacks the challenges of making it in the male-dominated industry, how it has shaped her into the woman she is today, and what keeps her going.

The woman star, whose journey dates back to 2009, has had an opportunity to showcase her remarkable work nationally and internationally on multiple platforms. Boasting a long list of career highlights, the music star has shared a stage with other local talents and showcased her artistry in the UK, Malawi, Zambia, and other countries. The DJ told The Star that although her journey has been a roller-coaster, her experience has been nothing short of interesting.

"The journey has been great. If I am still here, then that means there is something good that is happening. It also means there is something positive that keeps me going. It's been challenging, but it has been great," said Buthelezi. Speaking about her success, she also cites her family and fans as her major supporters and drivers. With more women DJs still needed across the country to address the imbalance in paying gigs and opportunities, Buthelezi uses her talent to add her voice.

Asked what inspires her craft, she said: "I am a person who loves being uncomfortable, so the idea that the industry is already male-dominated is exactly what keeps me going. Trying to break into spaces where people think it is impossible for us is what keeps me going. So currently, what keeps me going is the fact that we are breaking boundaries, and it's visible." South Africa’s number one vodka brand, Smirnoff 1818, launched the Shaya Ingoma female DJ search competition to discover new talent. Buthelezi was also part of this popular search competition, which she revealed played an integral part in her career path.

The Shaya Ingoma platform annually calls on all up-and-coming women DJs nationwide to enter Smirnoff’s female DJ search. The competition also acts as a showcase of the tremendous amount of female DJ talent that Mzansi has been gifted with. Over the last couple of years, there has been a steady stream of up-and-coming women DJs that are flying South Africa’s flag high on the local, regional, and international music scene.