The entertainment industry has been left alarmed after news that one of the late DJ Sumbody’s close friends, known to many as DJ Vettys, was involved in a shooting that left him in critical condition. His family revealed that he is currently receiving medical attention in hospital.

“On Monday, January 29, DJ Vettys was involved in an unfortunate incident following a shooting in the evening as he was leaving for a gig,” his family said. “Thankfully, he survived but is, however, in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital. “DJ Vettys’ family and management would like to thank everyone who has reached out with concern, and we ask that you continue to pray for his speedy recovery.’’

The incident took many back to the untimely death of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, who died in a hail of bullets on November 20, 2022. His death left many reeling in devastation. Sefoka, who rose to prominence with his popular song “Monate Mpolaye”, which featured rapper Cassper Nyovest, was on his way to the All White Veuve Clicquot Picnic on Sunday after a performance in Woodmead when the tragedy happened. The shooting of DJ Vetty came as the entertainment world remembers the late rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, who was shot and killed in Durban outside the Wish restaurant last year.

Gun violence has been a a common topic on social media as many people lose their lives through the continued shootings. Another incident that left many alarmed was the death of Rand Water’s chief corporate shared services officer, Teboho Joala, who lost his life during a shooting at the Zakarriya Park Hall earlier this week. Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, and Rand Water Board chairperson Ramateu Monyokolo, visited the Joala family to pay their respects.