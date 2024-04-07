The battle over a prominent outdoor media and billboard advertising company has escalated in controversy, with the Hawks being accused of being used by a powerful, politically connected family embroiled in the battle for the ownership of the company. Recent developments suggest that current director Ashveer Dwarikapersadh faced a second unlawful event earlier this month by the Hawks. According to the accused, the arrest was allegedly orchestrated by the son of politically connected controversial Durban-based businessman Chockalingam Roy Moodley, who is also the leader of newly-formed political party, the African Movement Congress (ACM)

Last month, the Durban Flying Squad arrived at the home of Dwarikapersadh to execute an arrest warrant under the directive of Hawks Captain Matseba Moabelo. According to a source, whose identity cannot be revealed, the warrant the Flying Squad produced was the exact same warrant that was used to pick up Dwarikapersadh by Durban police at King Shaka International Airport on February 24, which was later cancelled and dismissed after being judged unlawful in its execution by Gauteng High Court Judge AJ Gilbert. Despite the legal invalidity of the warrant, the Flying Squad attempted to proceed with the arrest. The two Flying Squad officers on the scene called Moabelo to clarify whether the warrant had, in fact, previously been executed.

On loudspeaker and in front of the officers and Dwarikapersadh’s legal council the captain allegedly stated: “As your superior, I’m telling you to execute the arrest warrant.” On finding that Dwarikapersadh was not at home, the Flying Squad officer allegedly changed their stance and stated that they were instead required to arrest Dwarikapersadh’s wife Krithika after receiving instruction from Moabelo via email. When asked to produce the arrest warrant for Krithika Dwarikapersadh the officers allegedly could not, nor could they produce the email from Captain Moabelo.

This is the most recent incident in ongoing acrimonious civil litigation, where Kesavan (Selvan) Moodley is disputing his removal as director of the company. According to an affidavit filed with the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, in February 2024, Moodley positioned himself as a pivotal participant in securing key contracts that propelled the company forward. In a counter-suit, Dwarikapersadh has detailed shocking details of fraud, corruption, bribery and police intimidation.

His affidavit describes Moodley’s misappropriation of company funds, who – through his right-hand man Mahomed Althaf Cassim – withdrew large sums of money justified as business consultation fees to fund his fondness for gambling and extravagant overseas holidays. During his tenure as a director at Strawberry Worx, Dwarikapersadh claims that Selvan Moodley remained conspicuously absent from contributing to the company’s growth or strategic direction. He asserts that Moodley’s ties to politically charged controversies, particularly concerning allegations of corruption and state capture involving his family, tarnished the company's reputation and hindered business prospects.

Dwarikapersadh and Strawberry Worx pursued legal action against Cassim, leading to his arrest in September 2023. However, the investigation took an unexpected turn when Moodley allegedly intervened, leveraging his connections within law enforcement. Witnesses, whose identities remain concealed, report instances of intimidation by Moodley, Cassim, and even high-ranking police officials, raising concerns about undue influence and collusion to obstruct justice.

Further complicating matters, an alleged coerced statement obtained from a witness who wishes to remain anonymous implicates Moodley and Cassim in orchestrating a false narrative to deflect attention from their alleged wrongdoing. “On 3 January 2024, I was awakened by a visit from Captain Matseba Moabelo from the Hawks, investigating a case of insurance fraud by Strawberry Worx Pop. He told me I was a suspect in this case. “I was shocked upon hearing this. I was told that upon making a statement, I would then be (made a witness) as opposed to being a suspect. I had stated clearly that I’m unaware of any insurance fraud and that I was certainly not involved in any kind of fraud.

“As we were seated in my dining room and the captain was about to ask me a question, there was a knock at my door and upon attending to that knock, much to my surprise, found it to be Kesavan Moodley and Althaf Cassim, who I both know. They entered my home and seated themselves in the dining room. “Again I was reminded by Selvan and the captain that I must make a statement so that I would no longer be a suspect in this matter. “I was very afraid and intimidated and did not feel comfortable, especially (at) the threat of arrest, which I took seriously as I know Kesavan Moodley and his family, who have serious connections in the SAPS.

“I was asked about the looting period and could not recall specifics like dates and it was Kesavan and Althaf who answered on my behalf.” The source goes on to clarify that the statement that was taken consisted of information provided by Moodley and Cassim to the captain. “The statement contained facts that were not true. “The statement that I signed on 3 January 2024 is not correct and I want it retracted. The statement that was extracted from me was done under extreme conditions. Selvan’s attendance and presence at the meeting in retrospect causes and creates great concern.”

This alleged misuse of power suggests collusion between private interests and state operatives. Dwarikapersadh is allegedly in the process of reporting this incident to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for a thorough investigation into the conduct of Captain Moabelo and all those complicit in the failed attempt to execute an unlawful warrant. Responding to The Star’s questions, Selvin said: “There’s no proof of the accusations and I have the evidence to support my version and it will be very hard for me to disclose it to you as the case is not concluded.