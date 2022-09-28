Foreign nationals linked to romance, Bitcoin scams arrested in Pretoria

The net is closing in on 419 scammers, this is amid two foreign nationals (Nigerians) nabbed by Interpol and Hawks.
The two suspects aged 39 and 42 were arrested in an early morning multi disciplinary joint operation in two locations around Pretoria led by Interpol assisted by Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crimes Investigation’s 419 Provincial Task Team and Tactical Operations Management Section.
Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the search and seizure operation by the joint team recovered electronic equipment including laptops and phones, thousands of rand in cash as well as an unlicensed firearm in Wapadrand and Sunnyside.
“The two foreign nationals are alleged to be part of a cult known as the Air Lord’s who are said to be rivals of the Black Axe movement. The suspects will be charged, detained and extradited by Interpol,” Mogale said.
She added: “The suspects will be linked to the online scams that are being investigated by the 419 Provincial Task team. This arrest is but one of several simultaneous happening currently in other countries tracing the suspects involved in online scams such as romance , investments, Bitcoin, employment and all related Advance Fee fraud,” she said.
Mogale said the suspects would appear in court soon on charges of conspiracy to wire fraud, access device fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering schemes as it relates to Contravention of Prevention of Organised Crime Act with the one suspect charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.