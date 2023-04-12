Former ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso Mamabolo spotlights and empowers young boys in his programme

Renowned actor Cornet Thabiso Mamabolo known for his notable role as Tbose Maputla on “Skeem Saam” taps into the business world with a programme focused on nurturing young boys. When initiating the “Take a boy child to Work” programme with his business ally Johnny Modiba, the aim has been to be a beacon of hope to destitute schools.

This program seeks to empower young men to make wholesome decisions for their future while, encouraging them to stay in school, and furnishing them with skills and resources that would make navigating through school effortless. This programme is an initiative by Digni Financial Services, a company founded in March 2014 by Mamabolo and his business partner Modiba. Mamabolo spoke with The Star tell us more about the programme.

Explaining its vital details, he says the identified beneficiaries of this programme come from all over the country and, throughout the journey, they will be exposed to different careers in the insurance field, grouped into two and populated into departments (IT, Admin, and Finance). He further reveals that they will also have mentees who will shed light and give them guidance about the financial field. “The programme was just motivated by us as a collective reflecting on our high school times.

“We came up with “Take a boy child to Work” because we want to prioritise those young boys that are not being prioritised by the education system. “But also taking advantage of being a black guy in an industry that is really not open enough to allow black entrance into work. “But personally I am using it as a tool to motivate those who are discouraged to say actually, “I do have the potential of being something great”.

“And instead of being reminded now and again when opportunities avail themselves in your school, you’ll know that definitely that you will be in that to see what is it that the world has to offer out there,” said Mamabolo. He added that this is a way of giving back to communities and showing their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) commitment as a private company by two black men, for the black majority. The renowned actor said he hoped that with this programme many young boys know that the doors are always open and his team is available to assist whenever they need guidance.