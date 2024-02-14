Gauteng Education launches School of Specialisation in Katlehong

With its main focus on Manufacturing and Logistics Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane launched Mpilisweni Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Chiloane said the school will specialises in Manufacturing and Logistics because of the Economic Development Corridor it was located in.

“We intentionally streamline our schools to match the focuses of each of the school's Economic Development Corridors, thus responding to the skills gap of each corridor. Accordingly, Katlehong is a large township in Gauteng. It is located 28km southeast of Johannesburg, south of two other townships, Tokoza and Vosloorus, which are all next to the N3 highway. Learners from the school demonstrated a wide array of advanced skills during the official launch,” the MEC said.

The school would have a smart truck that they built, which was meant to use solar power instead of petrol. According to the department, learners demonstrated their ability and knowledge in DNA profiling, using biotechnology and gel electrophoresis to analyse DNA. “The school also features a driving simulator which can simulate other real-world environments. Other inventions included a solar tracking panel which detects light sources similar to a sunflower, as well as a Li-Fi-connected sound system.

“The crown jewel of the learner’s creation is a smart factory that uses smart automation to operate and produce bread from scratch. Girl learners first exhibited a model of the factory, which includes automation and mechatronics they envision using in the future,” said the department. Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said MEC Chiloane had the opportunity to view the actual factory and get a taste of the bread. “The school sells the loaves of bread to schools in surrounding areas at only R9.90 a loaf.

“The factory is a result of the partnership between the Gauteng Department of Education and Sifiso Edtech, which is invested in providing real-world applications of innovative technology in education. “Albany is also a valuable partner, with their baking expertise, fusing the learner’s knowledge with practical resources that do not only result in mere loaves of bread, but essentially nurtures the minds and bodies of our learners, and ultimately the community,” Mabona explained. The spokesperson alluded that the school had maintained a 90%+ matric pass rate for the past three years.