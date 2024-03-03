Gauteng specialisation schools boast innovative, engineering and media projects at #SOSFEST2024

The Gauteng Department of Education hosted its second annual School of Specialisation Festival, #SOSFEST2024, this weekend, at John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation in Milpark, Johannesburg. The #SOSFEST launched the first festival in 2022, at the very same venue. According to the department, the festival seeks to bring all 35 schools of specialisation across the province to showcase their talents, excellence, innovation, skills and knowledge through the projects of these learners.

The festival allows learners to exhibit their work through various industries, from science and technology to the beauty industry, and careers centred on information and communications technology (ICT). Among the attendees was Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane alongside CEO and founder of Sifiso Learning Group Dr Sizwe Nxasana. Sifiso Learning Group is a private education group focused on developing an African-centred education ecosystem. The festival encapsulated various specialisation schools. One of these schools was Kwa-Thema Skills School of Specialisation. Its learners showcased their beauty salon, providing people with manicures and pedicures, and haircuts for men and wig installations for women.

MEC Matome Chiloane views the G-Crane created by Thutho-Ke-Maatla School of Specialisation. The school prides itself on innovation and providing learners with engineering skills. Picture: Facebook Another school, Thuto-Ke-Maatla Engineering School of Specialisation, exhibited a G-Crane. The school prides itself on innovation by providing and preparing its learners with engineering skills for real-world engineering challenges. Soshanguve Automotive School of Specialisation, an international award-winning school, displayed its greatest innovation – an electric car powered by two lithium-iron phosphate batteries. The batteries provide 48 volts each, giving the car a range of 70–80km at a minimum speed of 114km/h, and a maximum speed of 342km/h. An all-girls school, the Letsibogo Girls Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation, focuses on media and communications, and presented a live radio broadcast. The media school features its own radio and TV station, with fully functioning equipment, on its premises as per its curriculum focus.