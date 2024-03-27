Gauteng welcomes 3 000 new traffic wardens to help fight crime

The Gauteng MEC of Public Safety, Faith Mazibuko, has presented the third group of traffic wardens with their certificates and trophies to acknowledge the hard work, commitment and exceptional performance they demonstrated over the past few months of training. This was part of the Gauteng Traffic Wardens’ latest pass-out parade at the Dunnottar Military Base in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

Mazibuko said through targeted deployments, the Gauteng Traffic Wardens will enhance and complement the work of law enforcement officials across Gauteng to accelerate the fight against crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism. While Mazibuko was in Ekurhuleni, the department’s head of department (HOD), Nontsikelelo Sisulu, oversaw many other wardens during a pass-out parade for the Gauteng Traffic Wardens’ trainees at the 3 SA Infantry Battalion, in Kimberly, Northern Cape. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who attended the pass-out parade in Ekurhuleni, said the province has been able to train another 3 000 wardens to protect the streets of Gauteng.

Lesufi urged the new recruits to be diligent and professional in their dealings, emphasising the importance of maintaining integrity, refusing bribes and adhering to ethical conduct at all times. “Today, we released an extra 3 000 new wardens to swell the ranks of our streets and wards, especially in coloured communities, as we intensify our resolve to fight crime and create job opportunities for our youth. Less talk, more work... We must not hear of people who are wearing uniforms but are doing wrong things. I pay you enough for you not to ask for cold drinks and bribes,” he said. In her address, Sisulu said: “We know that our people will now feel safe because you are there to protect their lives and property. You are going to prevent crime... and support the existing law enforcement agencies. You are going to detect and apprehend offenders and help those in need of assistance.”

Mazibuko indicated that the involvement of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and other law enforcement agencies in the training process was a collaborative effort in enhancing the capabilities of the wardens, ensuring that they received comprehensive training to perform their duties effectively in their communities. Some of the wardens were recognised for their commitment to the training regime and were feted with awards, including the most disciplined, fittest male and female, overall neatest, most improved, best academic and best overall participant. Mazibuko indicated that the new wardens will be under the control and command of the province and the SANDF.