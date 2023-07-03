Independent Online
Monday, July 3, 2023

Hawks arrest alleged rhino horn thief

Dr Markus Hofmeyr, head of SANParks veterinary services, and his team at Kruger National Park dart a white rhino cow from a helicopter to collect DNA samples. The extensive DNA research on rhinos resulted in the African rhino being the only wild animal whose body parts can be traced back to the specific animal it was removed from. Current statistics shows that almost two rhinos a day get poached only in Kruger National Park. Picture: Armand Hough

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg – The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by the Rustenburg public order policing and crime intelligence, arrested a 40-year-old man in Rustenburg on June 29 for the alleged theft of 51 rhino horns.

According to Lieutenant Tinyiko Mathebula, his arrest follows an investigation into a break-in at the North West Parks Board in the early hours of June 26, 2023, where 51 rhino horns were allegedly stolen.

Mathebula said: “Information led the team to a house at Boitekong in Rustenburg, where a 40-year-old man was found. He was subsequently arrested and charged with business burglary.

“Five vehicles, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime: a Range Rover, Land Rover, BMW, Nissan X-Trail, and Honda Civic, were confiscated for further investigation.

“The suspect is due to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court today facing a charge of business burglary," said Mathebula.

The Star

HawksPoaching

