Hawks arrest alleged rhino horn thief

Johannesburg – The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by the Rustenburg public order policing and crime intelligence, arrested a 40-year-old man in Rustenburg on June 29 for the alleged theft of 51 rhino horns. According to Lieutenant Tinyiko Mathebula, his arrest follows an investigation into a break-in at the North West Parks Board in the early hours of June 26, 2023, where 51 rhino horns were allegedly stolen.

Mathebula said: “Information led the team to a house at Boitekong in Rustenburg, where a 40-year-old man was found. He was subsequently arrested and charged with business burglary. “Five vehicles, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime: a Range Rover, Land Rover, BMW, Nissan X-Trail, and Honda Civic, were confiscated for further investigation. “The suspect is due to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court today facing a charge of business burglary," said Mathebula.