Home Affairs has reversed 553 fraudulent marriages this year

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, in response to questions tabled in Parliament by the IFP’s Petros Sithole, said 553 fraudulent marriages had been reversed since January 1, 2022.

Johannesburg – The Department of Home Affairs has implemented measures to reduce the high number fraudulent marriages.

He said most of the fraudulent marriages involved foreign nationals marrying South Africans for convenience purposes.

According to him, the measures to reduce the number of fraudulent marriages included the introduction of a new marriage register form (DHA-30) which required photographs and thumb prints of the couple for verification purposes.

“The department requires prospective couples to make an appointment with the nearest front office to verify their marital status and to subject themselves for brief interviews prior to registration of the marriage,” Motsoaledi said.