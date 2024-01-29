How women are transforming construction

The construction industry has long been characterised as a male-dominated field with women historically under-represented in all aspects of this sector. However, in recent years, significant progress has been made in breaking down gender barriers and increasing the presence of women in construction. This shift has had a profound effect on the industry leading to greater diversity, improved productivity and a more inclusive work environment.

Dynamic diversity Traditionally, the construction industry has been seen as physically demanding and suited primarily for men. However, this stereotype has been gradually challenged as more women have entered the field. Women are demonstrating that they can excel in various roles within construction, from project management and architecture to engineering and skilled trades. By breaking these stereotypes, women are encouraging younger generations to explore construction careers without being limited by outdated gender norms.

The inclusion of women in the construction industry has brought about a more diverse and dynamic workforce. A diverse workforce brings different perspectives, ideas and problem-solving skills to the table. This diversity can lead to enhanced creativity and innovation, which is crucial in an industry that constantly seeks more efficient and sustainable building practices. Culture The integration of women into the construction workforce has also led to improved workplace culture. The industry has historically been known for its rugged, often toxic work environments. The introduction of women into these spaces has encouraged a more respectful and inclusive atmosphere. With greater gender diversity, construction companies are more likely to foster a culture of respect and equality which benefits all employees.

New talent The construction industry is currently facing a significant skills shortage, which has been exacerbated by an ageing workforce. The inclusion of women in the industry is one way to help bridge this gap. Encouraging more women to pursue careers in construction not only provides a new pool of talent, but also addresses the demographic challenges the industry is currently facing. With an education in chemical engineering, Busisiwe Mphotwana, a production superintendent at Saint-Gobain, has found her journey in the construction industry both challenging and rewarding. “I have encountered challenges which have forced me to prove myself more than my male counterparts. I was also exposed to work environments that were less inclusive and I had to navigate these situations by clearly communicating my ideas, concerns and expectations.

“Despite these challenges, I’ve learned to be resilient and I am proud to break down barriers for future generations of women in this field. I have also had the opportunity to contribute my skills to various projects. This has awarded me the opportunity to grow my career and reach my goals.” Industry growth The construction industry plays a vital role in the global economy. As women take on more prominent roles in this sector, they are contributing significantly to its growth. By increasing the workforce's size and diversifying it, women have a direct impact on the industry's overall economic output. This growth also extends to women-owned construction businesses that are thriving in various parts of the world.

Safety is a paramount concern in construction and women are making a valuable contribution to this aspect of the industry. Their inclusion has led to a more comprehensive approach to safety, with research suggesting that a more diverse workforce can result in fewer accidents and injuries. Women bring a strong focus on detail and communication skills, which can be instrumental in enhancing safety measures on construction sites. The increased presence of women in the construction industry provides aspiring female professionals with role models and mentors. These mentors offer guidance and support, helping women navigate the complexities of the field. Additionally, they help instil confidence in the abilities of women to succeed in construction careers. Benefits