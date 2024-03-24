Metro police on a manhunt for male suspect after injuring officer in Joburg shoot-out

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has launched a manhunt for a male suspect who was involved in a shoot-out with members of the JMPD early on Sunday morning. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said JMPD members were on routine patrol when they were informed of a suspicious white Quantum that was terrorising the public.

Fihla said it was alleged that a group of men in the vehicle were reportedly robbing people in the Johannesburg CBD. “It was also alleged that the same vehicle was involved in a business robbery at Commissioner and Von Brandis streets. The suspects are said to have robbed cellphones from all the customers and staff at Superbet. “The officers traced the Toyota Quantum and located it in Mooi Street. When they signalled for the vehicle to stop near the BP filling station, the suspects got out of the vehicle, and one of them fired at the JMPD vehicle using a heavy calibre rifle,” the spokesperson added.

One metro police officer was injured when he was hit by debris from the gunfire, sustaining an injury to his left upper shoulder. According to Fihla, the officer was taken to Milpark Medical Hospital with minor injuries. “We are happy to report that the officer has been discharged and is now recuperating. The JMPD strongly condemns this act of violence against our officers who are committed to maintaining community safety.