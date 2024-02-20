The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on Putco commuters to desist from using the bus service because it was waging “war” against its workers. Numsa spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said the bus company was mistreating workers who it has suspended.

“At least 120 workers are suspended by Putco, and the management is treating them inhumanely, by violating their dignity while they are on suspension. “These workers are suspended because Putco tried to withhold increases, which rightly belong to workers. This matter goes back to 2022 when hundreds of workers embarked on a work stoppage, because the Putco management refused to pay the wage increase of 6% and the bonus which was due to workers. “Putco had applied for an exemption from implementing the 6% wage increase. Its application was dismissed by the exemptions committee because the committee was able to prove that Putco could afford to pay,” Majola said.

“Numsa’s call (for a boycott) stems from Putco’s decision to amend the precautionary suspension condition of employees who have been on paid suspension for over 17 months. This decision to amend the conditions was motivated by a need to ensure speedy and accurate communication with our employees. “There has been poor attendance of the suspended employees at the inquiry currently before the CCMA and this has delayed the process.” Speaking on behalf of Putco, Lindokuhle Xulu, said the company was disappointed by the union’s call for the boycott of its bus services.

Xulu said the union should stop making false allegations against it and irresponsible calls, instead both parties should focus on fast tracking the inquiry process. “Putco is disappointed by the call of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) urging the public to boycott the company’s services. This comes as 85 union members face a Section 188A CCMA arbitration process for embarking on an illegal strike in September 2022. “Numsa’s call is irresponsible and out of touch with the economic realities of many South Africans. It essentially asks breadwinners to jeopardise their jobs and the economic wellbeing of their families.

“Further to this, this reckless statement has the potential to affect the existing jobs of Putco employees including those of its members.” Xulu accused Numsa of employing delaying tactics “despite a Section 150 agreement by both (parties), and a commitment to provide an uninterrupted service to passengers. Xulu encouraged commuters to disregard calls that sought to compromise their livelihoods.

However, Hlubi-Majola said: “Putco’s refusal to pay the increases provoked workers into withdrawing their labour, and then they attempted to dismiss 1 000 of them. NUMSA intervened and succeeded in preventing the mass dismissals. “However, whilst we succeeded in getting many of them re-instated, some of them are currently undergoing disciplinary processes with the CCMA. Putco provoked workers into withdrawing their labour because of their greed. “Now it is continuing its reign of terror on these workers by treating them inhumanely, whilst they are on suspension.”