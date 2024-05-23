Numsa takes Stalingrad approach against Alfeco Holdings

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), whose members engaged in a strike at the offices of SA Steel Mills in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg, and allegedly beat up a woman, has condemned the alleged violence against striking workers. Numsa spokesperson Phakamile-Hlubi Majola claimed that at least four of its members were attacked by private security officers hired by the steel company and that as a result the union said it had opened several cases of assault with the police.

The strike comes against the background of a series of events that resulted in industrial action in April after the new management of SA Steel Mills (now Alfeco Holdings) disagreed to implement the personal demands of a number of Numsa shop stewards. “Numsa condemns Alfeco Holdings for shooting at unarmed Numsa members who were picketing outside the company offices. Alfeco Holdings bought SA Steel Mills and the new management, has been attacking workers’ constitutional right to strike. Our members picketed outside company offices today and they were shot at with rubber bullets by private security. Four workers have been hospitalised for injuries,” union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola alleged. “Our members have completely shut down production at Alfeco Holdings … We have been informed that three security guards have been arrested,” she said.

Alfeco Holdings has obtained an interdict against the union and the unprotected strike. The Star has reached out to Alfeco Holdings for comment. Meanwhile, a victim by the name of Zanele Nsibande, who on Wednesday spoke to The Star, said she was assaulted by union members

A visibly bruised Nsibande, 27, told The Star that she was pulled out of a minibus taxi on the way to work and beaten up, thrown to the floor and kicked on Wednesday morning. “I didn’t know we were on strike. The other workers said a strike would be unprotected and I was on my way to work. The next thing I heard loud bangs and men pulled us out of the car. One male person pulled me by the breasts, threw me on the floor and started kicking me. The other men just watched. One screamed in a loud voice ‘mbethe’ (meaning, “beat her”). One of them was reaching for my private parts,” a distraught Nsibande said. Two employees have been identified as being part of Nsibande’s attack.