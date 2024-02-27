On this day in history, February 27

1827 The first Mardi Gras celebration takes place in New Orleans. Mardi Gras, meaning Fat Tuesday, refers to events of the Carnival celebration, beginning on, or after, the Christian feast of the Epiphany (Three Kings’ Day) and culminating on the day before Ash Wednesday (Shrove Tuesday). The name reflects the practice of the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before Lent.

1902 Australian soldiers Harry ‘Breaker’ Morant and Peter Handcock are executed in Pretoria after being convicted of war crimes during the Anglo-Boer War.

1990 Black Tot Day takes place in the Royal New Zealand Navy with the ending of the traditional rum ration that the Royal Navy started in 1740. Other navies which abandoned the practice were the Royal Australian Navy in 1921, the Royal Navy in 1970, and the Royal Canadian Navy in 1972.