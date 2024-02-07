On this day in history, February 7

1497 Bonfire of the vanities: religious fanatics burn thousands of objects (cosmetics, art, and books) in Florence on Shrove Tuesday festival.

1783 The seige of Gibraltar is begun by American allies France and Spain against the British colony during American War of Independence.

1848 Flooding along the Cape frontier, near Peddie, causes extensive damage.

1881 At the Battle at Ingogo, in the Transvaal, the Boers beat superior British forces.