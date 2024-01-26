More than just dates and boring facts.

1788 Captain Arthur Phillip and British colonists hoist the Union Jack at Sydney Cove, New South Wales. The occasion is celebrated annually as Australia Day, while some First Nations people prefer to call it Invasion Day.

1856 The barque, Annabella runs aground on the Lee Bank, a sandbank at the entrance to the port of Durban. The bank, a tidal sandbar, formed by sand swept along by the littoral current that hugs the coast, is renamed the Annabella Bank. The ship’s captain becomes a prominent citizen of Durban and the first Commodore of the Royal Natal Yacht Club. It is after him that Wilson’s Wharf is named. An official inquiring in to the loss of the barque, unfairly costs Harbour Engineer John Milne his job. The Annabella Bank, on which 49 vessels floundered, still lies off the mouth of Durban Harbour, ever silting-up the entrance and requiring constant and laborious dredging.

1902 Boer General Ben Viljoen and seven men are ambushed and captured by the British. A pocket book in Viljoen’s breast pocket saves him from a bullet and almost certain death.