On this day, January 18

1788 The first ships carrying 736 convicts drop anchor in Botany Bay, Australia.

1900 Two Black cattle-herders are captured and executed at Mafeking by burghers, in accordance with a council of war decision on cattle-rustlers. ZAR President Paul Kruger repudiates the decision and orders that the practice stop.

1943 The Soviets say they have broken the long siege by Nazi Germany of Leningrad by opening a narrow land corridor, although the 900-day siege would not be fully lifted until a year later. The German and Finish assault – aided by Spanish volunteers and naval support from Italy – on Leningrad claimed the lives of 800 000 of the city's inhabitants, mainly through cold and hunger. In all, more than 2.2 million people on both sides died, making this the bloodies battle in history. Despite the extreme hardships, the Russian authorities tried to maintain the appearance of normal life for the sake of morale: libraries remained open, plays were performed and concerts were held. Dmitri Shostakovich’s 7th Symphony, completed in Kuybyshev in March 1942, was played by the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra in August that year.