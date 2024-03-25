On this day, March 25

The first school in KwaZulu-Natal was for Black children 1199 England’s King Richard I (the legendary Richard the Lionheart) is hit in the shoulder by a crossbow bolt in France. The wound becomes gangrenous and the king dies, aged 41. Legend has it that the bolt was fired by a boy seeking revenge for his family’s death.

1658 Slavery begins in the Cape with the arrival of the Amersfoort in Table Bay. Onboard are 170 slaves taken from a Portuguese ship. 1807 The Abolition of the Slave Trade Act is passed by parliament in London, England. It outlaws the slave trade within the British Empire. Any British captain caught transporting slaves was fined £100 for every slave on board. However, many captains simply tossed their human cargo overboard to avoid fines. 1835 Durban pioneer Captain Allen Gardiner, one of the first people to establish the Port Natal trading station in 1824,establishes the first educational institution in Natal when a school for Black children opens its doors on the Berea, at the site of the original St Thomas’s Church, a prefabricated wood and iron structure sent out from England. He named his mission station Berea, in honour of St Paul.

1919 US President Woodrow Wilson’s dream of a League of Nations, the forerunner of the United Nations, becomes a reality. 1965 Martin Luther King jnr and activists complete their 4-day, 80km march from Selma to the capital in Montgomery, Alabama. 1990 The first of more than 100 persons to die during the “Seven-Day War”, is murdered outside Pietermaritzburg. About 30 000 people flee and 3 000 houses are burned.

1998 US President Bill Clinton acknowledges that the US and the world failed to protect Rwandans from the 1994 genocide. 2017 The largest banana split ever, 8.04km long, is made in Innisfail, Australia. 2018 Australian cricket captain Steve Smith gets a one-match ban after admitting his team tampered with the ball against South Africa.