Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, has told SABC news that he wanted to resign as mayor of Central Karoo, and throw his hat in the ring for the post of executive mayor of the City of Joburg. But it seems his hardline stance against illegal immigrants may be a stumbling block to his ambitions.

McKenzie was speaking during an interview with Sakina Kamwendo on Monday morning. He said he had achieved all the targets he had set himself as the mayor of the Central Karoo, and could do the same for millions of Joburg residents if elected as its Mayor. This comes after ActionSA announced that it had submitted motions of no confidence against the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Thapelo Amad, and City Speaker Colleen Makhubele. McKenzie said the PA would support ActionSA's motion of no confidence.

McKenzie said he was told by the the Democratic Alliance to tread carefully on the issue of illegal immigrants. McKenzie has taken a hardline stance should he be elected as mayor, saying he would ensure that they are chased out of the city. “The IFP and other parties have said, we can’t back you, you are xenophobic. I told them, I can’t agree to that. I am now going public that I am taking my name out of the race because the expectation is that I should be something I am not,” he said. McKenzie said the PA was still the kingmaker in the council and will use it’s status to ensure it enforces by laws.

He said should he evef become the mayor of Joburg, he would move his office to Hillbrow. “I will deal with the illegal foreigners there. I will raid every scrap yard there through the law and by enforcing the by-laws.” He said the Metro police department as the law enforcement agency of the city had the right to conduct inspections, and spot checks and request those operating in the city to produce their passports and trading permits.