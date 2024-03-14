Planned RAF shutdown halted by court interdict

The planned protest action call for the removal of Road Accident Fund (RAF) head Collins Letsoalo has been halted by the Labour courts. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) alongside its members at Putco had planned to call on its members to shut down the offices of the fund over what they have described as the gross mismanagement of the entity by Letsoalo.

They had also planned to gather at Marabastad in Pretoria to march to the National Department of Transport to deliver a memorandum of demands to the Transport minister over the many issues plaguing the entity. However, at the umpteenth hour, a spanner was thrown in the works as the entity obtained an interdict to halt the planned strike action. The union’s general secretary Irvin Jim said they were notified around 9pm on Wednesday that the interdict was obtained, even though they were not properly served with papers and denied an opportunity to state their case.

Despite this setback, Jim said the union would continue with their efforts to fight back against the entity’s attempts to undermine the constitutional right to strike. He warned workers to observe the interdict as they did not want them to suffer victimisation through disciplinary action and possible dismissal. “We know most of our members are disappointed; however, we urge them to comply with the order. The interdict will not stop us from continuing to expose the rot at RAF and the gross mismanagement of the CEO, Collins Letsoalo.