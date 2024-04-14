Police murders: one shot dead after robbery, the other slain by girlfriend

A 31-year-old man, Siphakamiso Jeffrey Sosibo, accused of killing a metro police officer was convicted and sentenced at the Durban High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Sosibo, with his accomplice, shot and killed 57-year-old Constable Nkosinathi Hamilton Ndlovu and robbed him of his firearm. The shooting took place while Ndlovu was off duty at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi, Durban, in June 2022.

A murder case was opened at uMlazi police station and was then handed over to the Hawks from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further investigation. After an extensive investigation, Sosibo was found with Ndlovu’s firearm and was apprehended and charged with murder. The matter was remanded several times until Sosibo’s sentencing on Friday. Sosibo’s bail application was successfully opposed by the investigating officer. Sosibo was handed down one life sentence for murder, 15 years’ direct imprisonment for robbery, and three counts of attempted murder with five years’ direct imprisonment for each.

Another 15 years’ direct imprisonment for the possession of an unlicensed firearm was handed down, followed by five years’ direct imprisonment for the possession of ammunition. The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm. The KZN Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s provincial head, Major-General Lesetja Senona, welcomed the conviction and praised the investigating team for ensuring the imprisonment of the accused. Zanele Mkhonto was sentenced to 20 years’ direct imprisonment for murdering her police lover. Picture: Supplied Hawks Meanwhile in Mpumalanga, 29-year-old Zanele Mkhonto was on April 4 convicted and sentenced by the Mbombela High Court for the murder of her police boyfriend.

Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, 45, was murdered by his girlfriend in August 2022 in Gedlembane, Pienaar. Investigation led by the Hawks Nelspruit-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation linked Mkhonto to Thwala’s murder. She was later arrested and charged in the same month of August. Mkhonto appeared in the Kanyamazane Magistrate’s Court on the same day and was remanded in custody.