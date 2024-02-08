Ramaphosa concedes the state might be lost to ANC because of lack of proper governance

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that his presidency and the ANC have failed to govern SA saying they could have done better after the economy had failed. He also said that the country could have done better under his watch, however added that there was time for the ruling ANC to come back if they were voted out.

Ramaphosa was delivering the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town Community Hall last night . Speaking in Zulu, Ramaphosa said “Sizobuya” Zulu, loosely translating to coming back. He said that they would be able to get back to what the ANC was.

Ramaphosa gave examples of a young woman named “Tintswalo” who went through the ranks and was able to take care of her family under his administration. “We have made a lot of mistakes as a country. We need to do more,” Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa, during the speech, acknowledged the date of the national elections expected to take place this year.

“These efforts to undo the hard-won gains of our freedom failed because the people of South Africa stood firm, together, in defence of our Constitution and its promise of a better life for all… It was the same determination that enabled the country to endure the devastation of Covid-19, the worst global pandemic in over a century. More than 100,000 South Africans lost their lives to the disease and two million people lost their jobs. Yet it would have been far worse if we had not acted together as one to stop the spread of the virus, to support our health workers, to protect the most vulnerable, and to roll out an unprecedented vaccination programme. “We were able to unite society around a common effort to save lives and livelihoods.