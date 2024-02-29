Scourge of human trafficking massive and undetected in SA

The scourge of human trafficking in South Africa has grown in leaps and bounds over the years while remaining undetected. This is according to co-founder and CEO of Awareness for Child Trafficking Africa (ACT Africa), Hilary Leong, on Wednesday.

According to the human trafficking resource line impact report, 3 374 contacts were received in 2022, of which 76.6% was related to human trafficking. Sex trafficking was the most common form of exploitation, accounting for 49.6% and 35.5% of the contacts originating in Gauteng. Males accounted for 20% of confirmed cases, which is an increase from 5.3% reported in 2021.

Globally, an estimated 30 million people are victims of human trafficking at any given time with an estimated $150 billion profit. This has worsened post-Covid. Speaking to The Star yesterday, Leong asserted that the country was a source, a destination country and a hot spot globally, with Gauteng being the main hot spot followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. “Trafficking, especially since the Covid era, has increased as people have become more vulnerable due to the socio-economic downturn in the country,” Leong said.

She said online trafficking had boomed as predators scout for victims, grooming them online through various false promises, opportunities like jobs, sporting opportunities, modelling contracts and study opportunities. “So human trafficking is very rife in this country but because it is such a hidden crime, it’s undetected and under-reported. “People are lured into accepting jobs which seem upfront and are then forced to partake in scamming, which is very prevalent not just in South Africa but globally.

“Sex and organ trafficking, especially, are used for the purpose of muti and witchcraft. “Forced labour, illegal adoptions, children being forced to commit acts of crime, children forced to beg are forms of trafficking which is modern-day slavery, which is rife in South Africa,” she said. ACT recently held The Human Trafficking Campaign at the University of Johannesburg to raise awareness targeting students, who attended in droves.

“This was a very impactful awareness event in partnership with ACT Africa, the Department of Social Development and UJ along with our stakeholders – the Hawks, the Department of Home Affairs, the National Prosecuting Authority and survivors of trafficking. The event showcased a play called Innocence Lost by the National Children’s Theatre. The production was based on a true story of child sex trafficking and was followed by a panel discussion with all stakeholders and a Q&A session for the students.

Leong said among challenges in running such an organisation were funding and resources. “People struggle to realise the seriousness of trafficking, that it happens on their doorsteps and are too scared to report anything they suspect and will rather choose to look the other way. Also they don't have faith in the justice system due to all the corruption,” she said She bemoaned the government’s lack of intervention.