Senior Home Affairs official who facilitated undue issuing of permits to Gupta associates given the sack

Johannesburg – The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has announced that the director who unsuccessfully facilitated the undue processing of permits for Gupta associate, Ashu Chawla, and others in Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates that they did not deserve, has been dismissed from the department with effect from today. The department said that the visas that Major Kobese, the director for appeals, wanted issued were not issued because officials based in these missions refused to be part of his shenanigans.

Kobese was found guilty on three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties at a disciplinary hearing that lasted five months. "The first allegation involved him having exerted pressure on the officials of the department to process and issue visas and permits in breach of the applicable laws and/or regulations, and/or standard procedures applicable within the department," the department said in a statement. "The second allegation involved him having allowed outside and/or private individuals and/or interests to unduly control and influence him in the execution of his duties, which in many instances resulted in some visa applicants getting preferential treatment in respect of their applications."

The department said the third allegation involved him having engaged in grossly inappropriate conduct, including paying a bribe. According to the DHA, the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing found that "given the core responsibility of Mr Kobese, as a senior manager, to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and a high level of integrity, and his complete lack of remorse, the conclusion which I ineluctably arrive at is that the employment relationship has been destroyed and dismissal is the appropriate sanction". Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said: "We are unflinching in our commitment to ensuring that we bring to a speedy end irregular practices and decisions by Home Affairs officials within the system.