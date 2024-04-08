South Africans are entitled to self-defence, says Lekota

President of Congress of the People (Cope) Mosiuoa Lekota has urged South Africans to protect themselves. Lekota, who launched the party’s manifesto on the weekend, said South Africans are entitled to self-defence.

“All the nations of the world are entitled to self-defence. All the nations of the world, including this country, are entitled and South Africans are all entitled to defend ourselves. Today, there are people in our country who come here and kill our people. They slaughter our people. “We as the Congress of the People are saying the time has come that we must defend ourselves. The people of England have a defence force. The people of Germany and of any country have a defence force. They defend themselves against those who are their enemies and who kill them. They defend themselves and are entitled to do so,” he said. Lekota said Cope will ensure the safety of South Africans and will defend them against criminals.

“If you are a criminal, you are an enemy of the people of South Africa, and we are entitled to defend ourselves. We have a right to do so; anyone who kills the people of South Africa will be met with resistance. We will eliminate you,” he added. He said Cope is ready to lead South Africans in the fight against crime, which he said has become worse in the country. “The people of South Africa must defend themselves with equal force; unlike under the apartheid system, we are not going to reintroduce forced conscription but voluntary military conscription.

“If there are people coming into the country armed with weapons with the intention to kill our people, we will respond with force,” he said. When it comes to the upcoming elections on May 29, Lekota encouraged South Africans to vote wisely and stop those who steal from ascending into power. “The Zondo commission was clear. Through his findings, Judge Raymond Zondo revealed a trail of leaders who stole from the government, yet the same criminals are still in Parliament.