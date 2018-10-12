A teacher has been arrested for the alleged bribery of an investigation officer following an investigation into a cash for post scandal.

Five other department of education officials are implicated. Among those are a principal, two General Assistants (GAs) at Kwa-Bhekilanga Secondary School in Alexandra and two HR Personnel at Johannesburg East District.



The teacher was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.



It is alleged the implicated officials facilitated permanent appointments of the two GAs and subsequently demanded that, they deposit substantial amounts into the educator’s bank account.



The department's Steve Mabona said this investigation was triggered by an anonymous tip-off regarding alleged cash in exchange for posts.

“According to information at our disposal, interviews were held in June 2018, however, the said GAs received backdated salary payments of over R13 000 respectively because according to their appointment letters they were appointed with effect from April 1, 2018 in the system.”



The six implicated officials will on Friday be served with notices for intentions to precautionary suspend them, Mabonasaid.

“We strongly condemn any criminal acts, which seeks to undermine the dignity of the department. This should serve as a deterrent, all officials who might be involved in corruption will face the full might of the law,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.



These corruption allegations, the department stated, will also be brought to the attention of the police for further criminal investigations.

The Star