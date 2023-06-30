Teen, and businessman, arrested for money laundering

Teenager Nedzanani Vhugala Thivhilaeli, 19, appeared in the Vuwani Magistrates’ Court over charges of money laundering. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer, Lethunya Mmuroa, said they received information about suspicious illegal activities at a certain house in Vuwani.

“After conducting a preliminary investigation, a search warrant was applied for. The search and seizure operation led by Thohoyandou based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, assisted by Serious Corruption Crime Investigation, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) and Vuwani Crime Prevention members was conducted on 27 June 2023.” When the team arrived at the residence they found Thivhilaeli, and a search warrant was presented. “The team started searching the house, and recovered three plastic bags containing cash amounting to over R1.6 million. The suspect was immediately arrested and the recovered money was seized by the Hawks,” Mmuroa said.

The case against Thivhilaeli was postponed to July 7, for bail application while the police investigation continues. Meanwhile, Christopher David Kimber, 62, handed himself over to the Hawks offices in Kimberley, where he was charged with two counts of fraud and two counts of money laundering. He is alleged to be involved in a scheme that amounted to R147 million.

The Head Office based Hawks’ Serious Economic Offences Unit arrested him for allegedly defrauding another businessman from the United Kingdom of millions. According to the Hawks, Kimber appeared in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court and he was released on R100 000. “It is alleged that in 2013, Kimber, who owns mines in the Northern Cape, met with the businessman from the United Kingdom over an investment of buying 50% shares of his businesses. The businessman reportedly paid R147 million into Kimber’s bank account, but the money was transferred into personal bank accounts, thus no investment was made.”