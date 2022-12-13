The ANC is in town: There will be V-classes, Cognac and slay queens

NOXOLO MIYA Johannesburg – The ANC will hold its 55th National Conference in Nasrec, starting on Thursday, December 15 and ending on Monday, December 19.

The ANC convenes a national conference every five years, as outlined in Rule 10 of its constitution. The National Conference is the supreme ruling and controlling body of the ANC and shall, among other things, elect the National Executive Committee (NEC) in accordance with Rule 11.4 of the party’s constitution. Aside from the conference rubber-stamping policies at the five-day event, new national leadership will be elected, along with a president who will probably run for a second term as president of the country.

The ANC is said to be expecting over 5 000 people to attend the conference. Attendance will include ANC members and supporters across the country, such as voting and non-voting delegates, guests, observers, staff, media, security personnel, and service providers. People from all sectors of society, such as businesses, religion, tradition, academia, alliance structures, and representatives of former liberation movements, are also expected to attend.

ANC conference delegates and visitors are expected to stay in the province for more than six days. In one of the ANC follow-up media tours held last Wednesday, December 7, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said, “It was all systems go”. Video: African News Agency (ANA)

Mabe also highlighted that there will be sales of alcohol and ANC merchandise, as well as a business lounge in the arena. However, warnings have been communicated throughout social media platforms for residents of Joburg to be aware because “the blessers are in town”. “Blessers” is the trending term for someone who blesses a partner with money and gifts.