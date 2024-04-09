Why sanitary pads should be free for all

The groundbreaking compilation of short films “In Bloom” has sparked a global dialogue among women about the reasons why sanitary pads have to be provided at no cost to anyone. This anthology highlights important gender issues and was produced by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation with funding support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Paramount.

According to research by I Menstruate (2022), 83% of South African girls enrolled in school do not regularly have access to menstrual hygiene products at home or at school. Period poverty is a serious social issue on the continent. By making sanitary pads free for everyone, the stigma relating to menstruation can be addressed with the urgent problems of period poverty, education, and health. To build a society that is more accepting and helpful to everyone, this is a crucial first step.

Here are five reasons sanitary pads should be free for all: Promoting education The short films give an insight into the challenges of period poverty, which often leads to girls missing school, affecting their education and prospects. By providing free sanitary pads, this can help ensure that girls stay in school and have equal opportunities for learning, further breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality.

Improving health and hygiene With Unicef (2022) revealing that most people lack basic hygiene services, providing free sanitary pads would promote better menstrual hygiene practises among schoolgirls, leading to a reduction in the risk of health complications. Supporting gender equality

It is also revealed that providing free sanitary pads would help bridge the gender gap and promote equality by ensuring that menstruating women and girls have the same opportunities as others. Breaking the stigma During this period, poverty is known to often be accompanied by stigma and shame. Every girl child should know what a period is and how the cycle works to feel normal and secure in their own body. Providing free sanitary pads can help break down these barriers and open conversations about menstruation, leading to a more inclusive and understanding society.

Poverty in Africa The Institute for Security Studies (2022) reports that about 30 million more Africans fell into extreme poverty (living on less than R36.30 a day) when Covid-19 broke out in 2020. Before the pandemic struck, over 445 million people — equivalent to 34% of Africa’s population — lived below the poverty line. By making sanitary pads free for all, the pressing issues of period poverty, education, and health can be addressed, along with the stigma surrounding menstruation. It is an essential step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive society for all individuals.