Justice prevails for a girl aged 16 who was raped by Orapeleng Matlape who was sentenced to life imprisonment today (Thursday). This is a bittersweet conviction since the case was once withdrawn from the court roll for further investigations.

The Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court in North West, declared Matlape, 28 unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be listed in the sexual offenders register. Matlape’s conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on May 28, 2017, at the Tlhabologong location, near Coligny, when he and two of his accomplices accosted the complainant while she was walking home. They subsequently dragged her to a shack and took turns to rape her.

The following morning she went home and reported the matter to her mother and the matter was reported to the police. The three were arrested in July 2017 but later released as the matter was provisionally withdrawn from the court roll for further investigations. In June 2021, the matter was re-enrolled and Matlape together with Kamogelo Mokgothu were rearrested, while the third suspect was still on the run. Matlape opted to plead guilty to the charge and the State accepted his plea. Meanwhile, Mokgothu pleaded not guilty, and his case was postponed to December 13, 2023, for the appointment of a presiding officer.

In aggravation of sentence, the State prosecutor, Itumeleng Boikanyo, urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence, as there were no compelling circumstances to do so. Magistrate Stefan Du Toit agreed with the State and remarked on the prevalence of rape, saying that it should no longer be tolerated. The Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, lauded the prosecutor, Warrant Officer Mmane Mokoena from the SAPS, and other role-players who ensured that justice was served.