Zondo and Mabuyane perjury accuser sought after going missing for months

Johannesburg - The SAPS’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) and the Hawks in the Eastern Cape are urging anyone with information that could lead to the location of 31-year-old Phadima Fukula to contact them. Fukula is being sought by the Hawks on charges of perjury after he allegedly reported corruption in Johannesburg and East London against the then Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the Premier Oscar Mabuyane of the Eastern Cape, respectively.

Fukula has gone missing without a trace following his reporting of the alleged incidents in 2022. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the East London Serious Corruption Investigation Unit wanted Fukula on charges of perjury. In a statement on Tuesday, Mhlakuvana said the case of perjury was opened after two conflicting versions of the two cases that he had opened were discovered.

A case of crimen injuria was also reported by the premier against Hlakudi, who is expected to appear in court next month. The Hawks reported that they investigated all four cases in order to ascertain the veracity of all the versions. Furthermore, a summons was issued against Fukula ahead of his next appearance scheduled for East London Magistrate’s Court on August 29. Mhlakuvana said the police have not been successful in tracing Fukula. Many believe he could be dead after months spent trying to trace his whereabouts.

“Fukula could not be traced at all his known addresses; therefore, an appeal is made to anyone who knows his whereabouts to kindly contact Lieutenant Mthyobile. “Efforts have been made to trace but to no avail. Any information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Mhlakuvana said in a statement. Fukula opened a case of perjury against the pair, while Mabuyane opened a crimen injuria charge against him. Four cases were investigated by the Hawks to ascertain the veracity of Fukula’s charges.