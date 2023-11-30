SUPPORT A MARKET WITH A SOCIAL PURPOSE THIS CHRISTMAS

It is that time of the year when you are looking to stock up on gifts for family, friends and colleagues, as well as have a day of fun and fresh air to get you through to the end of the year. Visit the Food, Arts and Culture Lifestyle Marketing on December 2 and 3 from 10am to 6pm at James and Ethel Gray Park, in Melrose.

The Food, Arts and Crafts Lifestyle Market. It will check all your boxes – your children, friends and family can enjoy an array of activities and unique products and stalls filled with handmade goodies, delicious food, and one-of-a-kind crafts. There will be live music and entertainment for the young ones, like face painting, arts, crafts, and even a jumping castle. And your furry friends can join in the fun too, as long as they are on a leash. While you have fun, you will also be supporting entrepreneurs who are bringing their dreams to life, while creating jobs for their communities. Recent studies have shown that for every rand spent on a local business, around 68 cents remains in the local economy. This means that supporting small businesses is an investment in the prosperity and growth of our local communities.

This is particularly important in these tough economic times. The Food, Arts and Crafts Lifestyle Market created by Impactful Initiatives, brings shoppers to vendors who take home every cent they earn, in addition, to business training and support. Nurture a dream and support a community by visiting the Food, Arts and Crafts Lifestyle Market on December 2 and 3.

Entrance is free and there will be sufficient parking. Click here for your free tickets or go to Quicket https://www.quicket.co.za/events/238883-food-arts-crafts-lifestyle-market/?ref=events-list#/ See you there!