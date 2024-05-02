BOSA proposes renaming May 1 as ‘non-Workers' Day’

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, addressed the unemployment crisis gripping South Africa during a rally in KwaZakhele in the Eastern Cape, on May 1, and unveiled his party’s plan to create jobs. Maimane said: “The a significant proportion of households rely on social grants as their primary income source, indicating economic instability. Moreover, nearly half of the province’s municipalities face financial collapse due to corruption and irregular expenditure, underscoring governance issues.

“The ANC’s mismanagement extends to the alarming unemployment crisis in the Eastern Cape, with 41.9% of job seekers unable to find work. This unemployment rate is the highest in the country, further exacerbated by the loss of over 111 000 jobs between October and December last year. “Despite this situation, the ANC allocates less than 1% of the national budget for job creation, reflecting inadequate prioritisation of this critical issue.” The party seeks to tackle these issues by calling for a significant change in how job creation is approached in the country. Their goal is to guarantee that every household has employment. With approximately 18 million households averaging 3.3 individuals per household, achieving this would necessitate the creation of at least 2 million new jobs.

BOSA’s proposal includes renaming May 1 as “non-Workers’ Day” to highlight the plight of the unemployed. Furthermore, BOSA outlined a comprehensive Jobs Plan focused on stimulating economic growth, reforming education, enhancing governance, and ensuring a safe environment conducive to job creation. Through these measures, the party aims to catalyse rapid economic development, create millions of new jobs, and empower citizens to compete in the global economy.

“Our Jobs Plan comprises four key components: fostering economic growth for job creation, revamping education to align with job requirements, establishing a proficient government, and ensuring a secure environment conducive to employment. “To facilitate economic expansion and job generation, our plan outlines strategies to modernise the education system, reduce crime substantially, and establish an effective government based on merit. “With this plan, we aim to significantly expand the economy, generate millions of new jobs, and equip young individuals with the skills needed to excel within five years. This forms the cornerstone of our electoral promise to voters in the upcoming election,” said Maimane.

Maimane added: “The Eastern Cape holds deep personal significance for both my family and me. My maternal lineage ties me to this province, and my fondest childhood memories are rooted in the picturesque landscapes of Cofimvaba. My Xhosa heritage is a source of great pride for me. “However, it is precisely for this reason that I am deeply troubled and profoundly saddened by the current state of affairs in the province and the failures of its government. Mandela endured 27 years of imprisonment, Tambo spent years in exile, and Hani and Biko made sacrifices, but not for the conditions we witness today. “The ANC’s let down of Eastern Cape residents is a critical reality that should not be minimised. Despite being the birthplace of notable national leaders like Josiah Gumede, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Thabo Mbeki, Chris Hani, Bantu Steven Biko, Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela, and Sarah Baartman, the party has not upheld its historical significance in this area.